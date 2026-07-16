Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, July 16 : Belgian Tim Merlier claimed his third stage win of this year's Tour de France on Thursday, sprinting to victory for Soudal Quick-Step at the end of the 179.1-km ride from the Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit to Chalon-sur-Saone.

Merlier came from well back in the closing metres to edge out Dutchman Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM and fellow Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech in a dramatic finish marred by a massive crash inside the final 500 metres that brought down dozens of riders.