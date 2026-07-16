Logo
Logo

Sport

Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France

Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone - Chalon-sur-Saone , France - July 16, 2026 Soudal - Quick Step's Tim Merlier celebrates winning stage 12 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone - Chalon-sur-Saone , France - July 16, 2026 Soudal - Quick Step's Tim Merlier in action before winning stage 12 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone - Chalon-sur-Saone, France - July 16, 2026 Soudal - Quick Step's Tim Merlier reacts after winning stage 12 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone - Chalon-sur-Saone, France - July 16, 2026 Soudal - Quick Step's Tim Merlier celebrates winning stage 12 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
Tim Merlier wins stage 12 of Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone - Chalon-sur-Saone, France - July 16, 2026 Soudal - Quick Step's Tim Merlier celebrates winning stage 12 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
16 Jul 2026 11:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, July 16 : Belgian Tim Merlier claimed his third stage win of this year's Tour de France on Thursday, sprinting to victory for Soudal Quick-Step at the end of the 179.1-km ride from the Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit to Chalon-sur-Saone.

Merlier came from well back in the closing metres to edge out Dutchman Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM and fellow Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech in a dramatic finish marred by a massive crash inside the final 500 metres that brought down dozens of riders.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement