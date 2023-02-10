Time to show club is special, says Liverpool boss Klopp

LIVERPOOL : Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on his players to show why the club is special in Monday's Merseyside derby at home to Everton in the Premier League.

The Anfield clash arrives with Liverpool languishing in 10th place in the table after a season blighted by poor form and injuries while Everton are battling to avoid relegation.

It is an unfamiliar position for Klopp and his team to find themselves in after the heights they have consistently reached since the German arrived in 2015.

But it is Liverpool's new reality and Klopp knows victory against Everton is paramount, especially after a humbling 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend made it three defeats and just one point from their last four league games.

"This is not a time we wanted to have or a time we are happy to be in," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"It's a time we can show that the club is really special. The boys delivered a lot of great moments in the last few years. We are fighting to change the situation in a better direction.

"I believe the better behaved in lower moments the quicker you get into good moments again. I am really looking forward to a proper derby atmosphere and a proper football game."

Klopp gave his team two days off after the weekend loss at Wolves, claiming it was important to change the mood.

"Of course, I could have said after Sunday that we train Monday and just go on from there," Klopp said.

"I don't think that would have been helpful, it could have caused injuries. On Sunday, after we spoke, I 100 per cent felt as though it made sense not to see each other again for two days.

"It helped. I left in an average mood and came back in a good mood, so I think that was helpful. This week they all look incredibly fresh. That's the truth. Training sessions look very good, super intense."

Klopp at least had some good news on the injury front on Friday with forward Diogo Jota, who suffered a serious calf injury in October, ready to return to action.

"Diogo is the closest, trains now already for two days. Another three days and then he is in contention I would say," Klopp said, although he confirmed that Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to feature despite returning to training and Thiago is doubtful with a hip niggle.

Everton, who drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool in September, are third from bottom but will be buoyant after beating leaders Arsenal 1-0 in Sean Dyche's first game in charge.

"The difference is it is not there (Goodison Park) it is here. We have to make sure it is clear in the game as well," Klopp said.