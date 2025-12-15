Title-chasing Man City beat Palace 3-0, Villa edge West Ham in five-goal thriller

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, Dec 14 : Manchester City maintained their squeeze on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, a result that keeps Pep Guardiola's side lurking two points behind the leaders and ready to pounce.

Aston Villa came from behind to win 3-2 at West Ham United to remain in the thick of the title race, while Nottingham Forest trounced error-prone visitors Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 for their fourth win in six league games.

Sunderland earned derby bragging rights with a 1-0 home victory over Newcastle United as the North-East rivals met in the league for the first time in nearly a decade, while Leeds United climbed three points above the danger zone after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Manchester United host Bournemouth on Monday.

At Selhurst Park, Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added another as second-placed City, who have 34 points, stayed in touch with Arsenal, who needed two own goals in a nervy 2-1 win over rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Haaland met Matheus Nunes' cross with a thundering header after 41 minutes and Foden doubled the lead when he fired past Henderson from the edge of the box in the 69th.

Haaland sealed the victory from the penalty spot late on after goalkeeper Dean Henderson fouled Savinho.

"Erling is a forward to score the goals but in the second half he keeps the ball," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "He was able to contain situations. He helped us be together. In the second half he was outstanding."

Palace are fifth on 26 points.

ROGERS DOUBLE LIFTS VILLA TO VICTORY

At London Stadium, Morgan Rogers struck twice to put Aston Villa on 33 points in third spot. West Ham's sixth home defeat of the season left them third from bottom with 13 points.

Villa conceded after 29 seconds as Mateus Fernandes punished a mistake by Ezri Konsa and the away side trailed 2-1 at the interval before Rogers took matters into his own hands.

He drilled home an equaliser five minutes after the break and then smashed a dipping drive past keeper Alphonse Areola late on to seal the points.

Villa had cancelled out West Ham's early opener in the 10th minute with defender Konstantinos Mavropanos credited with an own goal but Jarrod Bowen put the hosts back in front.

"We needed to keep calm and be consistent and demanding in our game plan," Villa boss Unai Emery told the BBC.

"I like how the players are responding, how they are getting the challenges we are sending in the dressing room but now everything is done and we go again."

Sunderland beat Newcastle thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Nick Woltemade in a fixture that is one of English football's fiercest rivalries.

After a goalless opening half in which Newcastle defender Dan Burn was taken to hospital with a chest injury, Woltemade gave Sunderland the lead a minute into the second period when his attempted headed clearance flew into his own net.

"You cannot describe (the feeling)," Sunderland defender Dan Ballard told Sky. "It was so painful (losing 3-0 at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup in January 2024) for the players and for the fans so we felt we had let them down so we're delighted with this win. It prepared us more for today."

At the City Ground, Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged a double and Ibrahim Sangare added a late goal to lift Forest five points clear of the danger zone in 16th. Spurs are 11th on 22 points.

"The players are looking fitter, sharper and I know we have quality here, it was on show today," Forest boss Sean Dyche told Sky. "It's often about building the basics. The players are doing it brilliantly. We're building that squad mentality."

Leeds salvaged a point in Sunday's late game after Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck in the 82nd minute, heading home Wilfried Gnonto's cross. The goal cancelled out Jordan Henderson's strike in the 70th minute.

Leeds are 17th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone, while Brentford are 14th on 20 points.