Title-chasing Napoli strike late to claim 3-1 comeback win at Udinese
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - December 14, 2024 Napoli's David Neres in action with Udinese's Jaka Bijol REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - December 14, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - December 14, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti and Jaka Bijol REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - December 14, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - December 14, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
15 Dec 2024 03:19AM
UDINE, Italy : Napoli fought back to claim a 3-1 victory at Udinese on Saturday, with a pair of late goals ensuring they stayed within two points of Serie A leaders Atalanta.

The teams were level at 1-1 until 14 minutes from time when a hurried clearance from Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti found his own net before Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sealed the win with a low shot five minutes later.

The result means second-placed Napoli have kept pace with Atalanta after the Bergamo side won 1-0 at Cagliari earlier on Saturday. Napoli have 35 points, while Udinese are ninth on 20.

Udinese got a 22nd-minute penalty after Stanislav Lobotka handled and while goalkeeper Alex Meret saved Florian Thauvin's spot-kick, the rebound fell kindly for the captain to score.

Five minutes after the break, Romelu Lukaku latched onto a through ball from Scott McTominay, held off his marker as he ran into the box and calmly slotted home the equaliser.

The remainder of the second half belonged to Napoli, with the two late goals sealing the points.

Source: Reuters

