Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot

Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England's Jos Buttler is bowled out by India's Kuldeep Yadav REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

30 Oct 2023 01:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUCKNOW, India : England captain Jos Buttler has pretty much accepted their 50-overs World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The 2019 champions stay rooted to the bottom of the 10-team table after succumbing to their fifth defeat in six matches against hosts India on Sunday.

England restricted the tournament hosts to a modest 229-9 but imploded in their chase and were all out for 129 inside 35 overs in yet another batting capitulation.

"Very disappointing," Butter said after the 100-run thrashing left them with only mathematical chances of making the last four.

"At the halfway stage chasing 230, we fancied ourselves. But it's the same old story."

England face Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches and a only a top-eight finish would guarantee them a place in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"Yeah, we are aware of that and absolutely, we've still got lots to play for," Buttler said.

The stumper-batsman was pleased with their bowling and fielding and lamented how poor batting let them down again.

"We were excellent in the field. We made a great start in the powerplay.

"Players found some movement, bit of indifferent bounce and the ground fielding has been as good as its been.

"So it felt like today was the day it turned around. But the way we batted didn't back that up."

Asked to explain England's underwhelming performance in the tournament, Buttler said, "Answers on a postcard. There's some top players in there and we were a long way short of their best."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.