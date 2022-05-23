Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 22, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Jamies Milner at the end of the match after they failed to win the Premier League REUTERS/Phil Noble
Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 22, 2022 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold looks dejected at the end of the match after failing to win the Premier League REUTERS/Phil Noble
23 May 2022 11:52AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 11:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Missing out on the Premier League title on the last day of the season has given Liverpool an extra edge heading into the Champions League final, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield but City hit back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and clinch back-to-back titles.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, could add a seventh European crown to their collection in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

"This season is absolutely incredible and will not end today, it ends next week obviously," Klopp told reporters. "And there we will try absolutely everything.

"We have now five days to prepare the final, that's what we will do.

"And of course, losing the league today increased the desire to put it right next week, it increased the desire."

Klopp also congratulated City and manager Pep Guardiola on winning their fourth Premier League title in five years.

"I am proud but I'm disappointed, of course, as well," Klopp said. "There are maybe worse scenarios, if you would have been a point up and don't make it, that might feel even worse.

"Congratulations to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club, for being champions. We were close but in the end not close enough. That's how it is."

Liverpool face the Spanish champions in Paris on May 28 in a rematch of the 2018 showpiece in Kiev, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us