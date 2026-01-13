Title race is far from over, Bayern bosses warn after big win

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 13 : Bayern Munich's 8-1 drubbing of VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday sent the champions 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, but club bosses warned on Tuesday the title race was far from over.

The Bavarians, who travel to Cologne on Wednesday at the halfway stage of the season, are undefeated in the league and sit in top spot on 44 points following their demolition of Wolfsburg, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 33 after stumbling to a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said this week that Bayern were in a class of their own and could not be challenged, but Bayern sports director Christoph Freund warned the season was far from over.

"We have to look at us," Freund told a press conference. "We should not listen to what is being said. The title has not been awarded yet. We have laid a good foundation but we must keep going."

The Bavarians could set a new club record for the best first half of a season if they beat Cologne, with coach Vincent Kompany's team having the best defence and attack in the league and a goal difference of 51.

Bayern also boast the three leading scorers in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane on 20 goals and teammates Luis Diaz and Michael Olise on nine.

"Obviously what the lads did on Sunday was not normal," said Kompany. "But the motivation is there. We want to see how long we can keep this going. We have the feeling we can always score and that's something we take away from such a game (against Wolfsburg)."

"The lads want to score goals. I want clean sheets but if I enter the stadium with this team I have the feeling they always want to score," Kompany said.