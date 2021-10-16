Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Today was just not my day': Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Today was just not my day': Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz

'Today was just not my day': Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz
FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a shot against Gael Monfils (FRA) in their fourth round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
'Today was just not my day': Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz
FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) celebrates as he defeated Jannik Sinner (ITA) in their fourth round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
16 Oct 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 10:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev admitted he blew the chance to win the Indian Wells tournament after Friday's shock quarter-final defeat by American Taylor Fritz and said he just wants to return home.

Zverev, who was aiming to win his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season, lost 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) after Fritz fought back from 2-5 down in the final set and saved two match points to stun the German in the California desert.

Fritz will face Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals after the Georgian knocked out second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 2-6 6-4 earlier on Friday.

"Today was just not really my day, to be honest. I was close to winning, but the level of tennis was just not quite there for me," world number four Zverev told reporters.

"Today mentally is not easy for me. My next tournament is (in) Vienna. Hoping I can deal with it well there, but right now I just want to go home.

"It was a very long season. I have played well. But this one hurts because I knew that after Stefanos lost this morning, I was kind of the favourite to win this tournament, but my tennis wasn't there yet."

Zverev entered the match well drilled and in strong form after winning 20 of his last 21 matches on hard courts.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us