Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong ends Asian Para Games campaign with two silvers, three bronzes

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong added another medal to his haul on Friday (Oct 23) to end his 2026 Asian Para Games campaign with two silvers and three bronzes.

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old defending champion clocked a time of 29.22s to clinch silver in the men’s 50m freestyle S7.

China's Zhang Yilong won gold (28.85s), while Uzbekistan's Sardor Bakhtiyorov took bronze (29.72s).

Toh won the event at the last two Games and set the meet record in 2023 with a time of 28.81s. Zhang, however, had a qualifying time quicker than Toh’s Games mark coming into Friday’s race.