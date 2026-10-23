Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong ends Asian Para Games campaign with two silvers, three bronzes
Toh now has 12 medals from four Games campaigns.
SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong added another medal to his haul on Friday (Oct 23) to end his 2026 Asian Para Games campaign with two silvers and three bronzes.
At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old defending champion clocked a time of 29.22s to clinch silver in the men’s 50m freestyle S7.
China's Zhang Yilong won gold (28.85s), while Uzbekistan's Sardor Bakhtiyorov took bronze (29.72s).
Toh won the event at the last two Games and set the meet record in 2023 with a time of 28.81s. Zhang, however, had a qualifying time quicker than Toh’s Games mark coming into Friday’s race.
With his latest haul, the Singaporean now has a total of 12 medals from the Games. This is the first Games since his debut in 2014 that Toh has concluded his campaign without a gold medal.
At the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Toh won the 50m butterfly S7, 50m freestyle S7, and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.
Singapore’s athletes have now bagged five silvers and five bronzes at the Games, with one day of competition remaining. Boccia athletes Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha will aim to end the gold medal drought on Saturday when they compete in the mixed pair BC3 final.