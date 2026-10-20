Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong clinches second medal at 2026 Asian Para Games
The 28-year-old clinched a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle S7.
SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong continued his medal-winning momentum on Tuesday (Oct 20) after he clinched a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle S7 at the Asian Para Games.
At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old clocked a time of 1:05.33 in the final. China's Zhang Yilong won gold in a time of 1:03.66, while Uzbekistan's Sardor Bakhtiyorov took silver with a time of 1:04.91.
This comes a day after Toh bagged a bronze in the 400m freestyle S7.
The Singaporean now has nine Games medals. At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Toh won the 50m freestyle S7, 50m butterfly S7 and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.
He will next compete in the 50m butterfly S7 final on Tuesday.
Toh is also a two-time Paralympian and earlier this year earned a silver in the 50m freestyle S7 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Earlier in the day, Sophie Soon finished sixth in the women’s 100m breaststroke S13.
Compatriot Wong Zhi Wei set a national record and personal best in the men’s 400m freestyle S13 final en route to finishing fourth. He also recorded a personal best in the 100m breaststroke S13 final where he was also fourth.
A total of 20 athletes across nine sports are representing Singapore at the Oct 18 to 24 Games, with eight making their Games debuts.
The athletes will compete in para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para cycling (road), para judo, para swimming, shooting para sport and para table tennis.