Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong clinches second medal at 2026 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong continued his medal-winning momentum on Tuesday (Oct 20) after he clinched a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle S7 at the Asian Para Games.

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old clocked a time of 1:05.33 in the final. China's Zhang Yilong won gold in a time of 1:03.66, while Uzbekistan's Sardor Bakhtiyorov took silver with a time of 1:04.91.

This comes a day after Toh bagged a bronze in the 400m freestyle S7.

The Singaporean now has nine Games medals. At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Toh won the 50m freestyle S7, 50m butterfly S7 and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.

He will next compete in the 50m butterfly S7 final on Tuesday.