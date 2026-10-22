Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong bags silver in 100m backstroke S7, his 4th medal at Asian Para Games
Toh now has a total of four medals at the Games this year, but no gold.
SINGAPORE: The wait for a first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games continues for swimmer Toh Wei Soong after he finished second in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 final on Thursday (Oct 22).
At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old defending champion clocked a time of 1:16.09 to take silver. China's Ruan Jingsong claimed gold with a new Games record of 1:12.16, while India’s Tejas Nandakumar took bronze (1:18.58).
Toh now has one silver and three bronzes at the meet. He finished third in the 400m freestyle S7 on Monday, the 100m freestyle S7 on Tuesday and the 50m butterfly S7 on Wednesday.
He will compete in the 50m freestyle S7 on Friday, his final chance to take home the gold.
With his latest haul, Toh now has a total of eleven medals from the Games.
At the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou, the Singaporean won the 50m butterfly S7, 50m freestyle S7, and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.
There were new national records on Thursday for Wong Zhi Wei (men's 50m freestyle S13) and Sophie Soon (women's 50m freestyle S13) as they finished fifth and sixth in their finals respectively. Danielle Moi also set a new national mark in the women's 100m butterfly S14 heats earlier in the day.
Singapore’s athletes have now bagged four silvers and five bronzes at the Games, with another two days of competition remaining.