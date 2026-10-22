Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong bags silver in 100m backstroke S7, his 4th medal at Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: The wait for a first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games continues for swimmer Toh Wei Soong after he finished second in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 final on Thursday (Oct 22).

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old defending champion clocked a time of 1:16.09 to take silver. China's Ruan Jingsong claimed gold with a new Games record of 1:12.16, while India’s Tejas Nandakumar took bronze (1:18.58).

Toh now has one silver and three bronzes at the meet. He finished third in the 400m freestyle S7 on Monday, the 100m freestyle S7 on Tuesday and the 50m butterfly S7 on Wednesday.

He will compete in the 50m freestyle S7 on Friday, his final chance to take home the gold.