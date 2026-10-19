Swimmer Toh Wei Soong claims Singapore’s first medal at 2026 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong became the first Singaporean to claim a medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Monday (Oct 19).

The 28-year-old bagged a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, clocking a time of 5:24.23 in the final.

The Philippines’ Ernie Gawilan won gold in a time of 4:56.72, while China’s Zhang Yilong clinched silver with a time of 5:01.36.

Toh finished second behind Gawilan in the same event at the last edition of the Games three years ago. At the Hangzhou Games, he also won the 50m freestyle S7, 50m butterfly S7 and the 100m backstroke S7.

The Singaporean now has eight Games medals, having also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games. He is also a two-time Paralympian and earlier this year took silver in the 50m freestyle S7 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Toh is slated to feature in five events at the Games and will next compete in the 100m freestyle S7 final on Tuesday.