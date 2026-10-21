Singapore's Toh Wei Soong takes third bronze at 2026 Asian Para Games
He was the defending champion in the event.
SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong missed out on a successful defence of his 50m butterfly crown but made it a hat-trick of bronzes at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday (Oct 21).
At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old clocked a time of 31:53s in the final. China's Zhang Yilong won gold in a time of 30:71s, while his compatriot Ruan Jingsong took silver (31:50s).
Toh now has three bronzes at the meet. He finished third in the 400m freestyle S7 on Monday and the 100m freestyle on Tuesday.
The Singaporean now has a total of ten Games medals.
At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Toh won the 50m butterfly S7, 50m freestyle S7, and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.
Toh is also a two-time Paralympian and earlier this year earned a silver in the 50m freestyle S7 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Singapore’s total Games medal haul currently stands at two silvers and five bronzes.
A total of 20 athletes across nine sports are representing Singapore at the Oct 18 to 24 Games, with eight making their Games debuts.
The athletes are competing in para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para cycling (road), para judo, para swimming, shooting para sport and para table tennis.