Singapore's Toh Wei Soong takes third bronze at 2026 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong missed out on a successful defence of his 50m butterfly crown but made it a hat-trick of bronzes at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday (Oct 21).

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, the 28-year-old clocked a time of 31:53s in the final. China's Zhang Yilong won gold in a time of 30:71s, while his compatriot Ruan Jingsong took silver (31:50s).

Toh now has three bronzes at the meet. He finished third in the 400m freestyle S7 on Monday and the 100m freestyle on Tuesday.

The Singaporean now has a total of ten Games medals.

At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Toh won the 50m butterfly S7, 50m freestyle S7, and the 100m backstroke S7, taking silver in the 400m freestyle S7. He also won two golds and a bronze at the 2018 Games.