Sport

Tokyo champion Hafnaoui banned for 21 months due to whereabouts failures
Tokyo champion Hafnaoui banned for 21 months due to whereabouts failures

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning gold. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

18 Apr 2025 01:32PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2025 01:34PM)
Tokyo Olympics 400 metres freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui has received a 21-month suspension for three whereabouts failures, the Aquatic Sports Integrity Unit said.

The Tunisian swimmer's ban runs until January 10, 2026 and all of his results from April 11, 2024 onwards have been disqualified, it added.

"Mr. Hafnaoui admitted that he committed three whereabouts failures within a twelve-month period," Aquatic Sports Integrity Unit said.

Reuters has contacted Africa Aquatics and the Tunisian Olympic Committee for comment.

As well as winning the 400 free title at Tokyo, Hafnaoui won 800 and 1,500 gold and 400 silver at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka.

He did not take part in the Paris Olympics due to an undisclosed injury.

Source: Reuters
