'Be proud of yourself': President Halimah congratulates Singapore athletes after Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob praised the efforts of Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games during a virtual engagement session on Thursday (Aug 12), noting that they should be proud of themselves regardless of the results they have achieved.

In the engagement session attended by 15 athletes including swimmer Joseph Schooling and table tennis player Yu Mengyu, Mdm Halimah noted that there were "no shortcuts" to becoming an Olympian and the athletes had put in an "incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice" to accomplish that feat.

Also in attendance were Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Games chef de mission Ben Tan and Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin among others.

"The sheer effort and determination that you have taken to reach this stage, especially with the disruptions and uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, is tremendous," said Mdm Halimah.

"You can be proud of yourself, regardless of what results you have achieved and what others say, and we are proud of you too."

Congratulating the athletes, Mdm Halimah noted that representing Singapore at the Olympics was a "remarkable achievement". "To compete on this world stage is a feat that most people can only dream of," she added.

IGNORE THE HARSH WORDS

Mdm Halimah also urged the athletes not to pay attention to some "harsh words" that were written online.

"Emotions run high in sports, including from fans and spectators. It is one of the many aspects of sports that captivates. During this period, every social media post and media coverage got thousands of people supporting and appreciating your efforts, and many stand inspired by you," she said.

"As part of receiving diverse opinions in a public space, some may have questioned your abilities or dedication. A few may have made even hateful comments. Rather than paying attention to them, I urge you to take a step back and be assured that no one can take away your dedication to excellence. Ignore those harsh words and use that energy to spur you on to your next goal instead."