Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators
FILE PHOTO: A security guard wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past the symbol of the Paralympic Games under installation at the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Aug 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 09:58AM)
TOKYO: The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday (Aug 13).

Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug 24, similar to the Olympic Games which ended on Aug 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources.

Paralympic venues in Shizuoka, central Japan, will limit spectators to under 5,000 people, the newspaper said. Organisers are still considering inviting school children to events, it said.

Source: Reuters/vc

