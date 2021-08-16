Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators

TOKYO: The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organisers said on Monday (Aug 16), as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.

Organisers said municipalities will still be able to have school children attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented, while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto apologised for the move following talks between government officials, Tokyo organisers and Paralympic representatives, calling on people to watch the Games at home and avoid attending road events.