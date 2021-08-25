Gold up for grabs as Tokyo Paralympics begin

TOKYO: Paralympic sport got under way in Tokyo on Wednesday (Aug 25), after a high-energy and poignant opening ceremony, with the first golds up for grabs in cycling, wheelchair fencing and swimming.

The national stadium hosted the colourful opener on Tuesday night, themed around the story of a one-winged plane trying to fly, in tribute to the tenacity of thousands of para athletes competing at this year's Games.

"Many doubted this day would happen, many thought it impossible, but thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin," International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parson said.

Despite the triumphant atmosphere after a year-long pandemic postponement, with beaming athletes dancing their way into the stadium, the spectre of COVID-19 will hang over proceedings.

The 68,000-capacity stadium in central Tokyo was almost empty, as venues will be throughout the Paralympics, because of virus rules barring almost all spectators.

Still, for athletes who have spent years preparing, the competition will be all that matters.

A total of 24 gold medals are being contested on the first day of sports in cycling track, wheelchair fencing and swimming.

Competition is also getting started in some of the team sports including wheelchair rugby, the often brutal clash dubbed "murderball".

Stars appearing Wednesday include Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias, who is competing at his last Paralympics and has the chance to become the most decorated male Paralympic swimmer of all time.

He already holds a haul of 14 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, and could overtake the current record holder if he can snag another three golds.

Australian wheelchair rugby player Ryley Batt will also be hitting the court in a faceoff with Denmark as the Aussies bid to become the first team ever to win three straight gold medals.