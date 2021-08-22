Tokyo Paralympics to open under shadow of COVID-19 pandemic

TOKYO: The Tokyo Paralympics open on Tuesday (Aug 24) after a year-long pandemic delay and with the coronavirus continuing to cast a long shadow as Japan battles a record surge in cases.

As at the Olympics, the event will be marked by strict virus rules, with almost all spectators banned and tough restrictions on athletes and other participants.

While a swell of domestic support emerged during the Olympics after months of negative polls, there is deep concern in Japan as the Paralympics approach with the country going through a fifth virus wave.

More than 25,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday, and medics across the country have warned hospitals are at breaking point with serious cases also at record highs.

It is a challenging environment for the most important sports event for disabled athletes, and International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons has warned participants against complacency.

Despite the backdrop, IPC officials insist the reach of the event will be "incredible".

"Of course the fact that we will not have spectators at the venues is a challenge," Parsons told AFP in an interview.

"But we believe we will reach more than 4 billion people through broadcasting."

Local officials say the Games can be held safely, with athletes and other participants subject to the same anti-infection rules that applied to the Olympics.