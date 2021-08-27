Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore archer Nur Syahidah Alim progresses to elimination round

SINGAPORE: Singapore para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim will move on to the elimination round after placing seventh out of 24 competitors at the women’s individual compound open ranking round at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday (Aug 27).

The 2019 world champion and current world No 2 finished with a score of 682 at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

"We managed to shoot in the wind pretty well with the guidance of my coach," said Syahidah, adding that the wind was "pretty strong".

With the results, Syahidah will move on to the women’s individual compound open 1/8 elimination round on Monday.

“I’m feeling very excited and I hope to do my best in the finals during the individual elimination. Leading up to today, the training plan has been very intense and thorough. We will do our best to work closely with the training plan,” she said.

“The team, coach and the sports scientists at Singapore Sport Institute - they have all helped me to be where I am right now.”