Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore equestrian trio competes at team event

TOKYO: Singapore's equestrian trio scored a total of 200.792 at a dressage team event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday (Aug 28).

Gemma Rose Foo, Laurentia Tan and Maximillian Tan competed in the team test to music - grade I event on Saturday, where they scored a total of 200.792 collectively.

The team's final placing will be determined on Sunday after the completion of the team test to music event on the same day, said the Singapore National Paralympic Council in a Facebook post.

This event marks the end of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games campaign for Gemma and Maximillian, said the council.

"A huge thank you to our athletes, their families, officials and the support team for a wonderful performance.

"We are beaming with pride and we're so proud of all you have achieved."

Laurentia will go on to compete in the dressage individual freestyle test - grade I event on Monday.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is the fourth Games for Laurentia, who partnered with Gemma and Maximillian for the trio's third participation in the dressage team event.