Singaporean equestrian Laurentia Tan finishes 5th in dressage individual freestyle test at Paralympics

SINGAPORE: Singaporean equestrian Laurentia Tan finished fifth out of eight riders in the dressage individual freestyle test - Grade I event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday (Aug 30).

Riding her horse Banestro, Tan received a score of 75.060 per cent from the judges, comprising a technical score of 73.200 per cent and an artistic score of 76.920 per cent.

Roxanne Trunnell of the United States took home the gold with a score of 86.927 while Rihards Snikus of Latvia claimed the silver with 82.087 and Sara Morganti of Italy the bronze with 81.100.

"It was a good performance with Banestro, he was nice and relaxed, and I really enjoyed the ride," Tan said after the event.

Tan qualified for the individual freestyle test after finishing fifth in the individual test - Grade I event on Friday, where medals were also up for grabs. Only the top eight riders from a field of 18 in the individual test advanced to the individual freestyle test.

The top eight on Monday remained unchanged from Friday, with Trunnell becoming a double gold medallist on her horse Dolton.