Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore's Sophie Soon finishes 4th in women's 100m breaststroke SB12 final

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Sophie Soon finished fourth in the women's 100m breaststroke SB12 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday (Sep 1), narrowly missing out on a medal.

Soon, who was making her debut at the Paralympics, finished with a time of 1:29.52 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago of Brazil took the gold with a time of 1:14.89, seconds ahead of the Russian Paralympic Committee's Daria Lukianenko in 1:17.55. Yaryna Matlo of Ukraine took the bronze in 1:20.31.

This was Soon's last event at the Tokyo Paralympics, said the Singapore Disability Sports Council on Tuesday.



Soon competed in the Women's 100m Butterfly S13 Heats last Wednesday, finishing 18th overall.