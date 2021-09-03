Swimming: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong finishes 4th in 50m butterfly S7 final at Tokyo Paralympics
SINGAPORE: Singaporean swimmer Toh Wei Soong finished fourth in the men's 50m butterfly S7 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday (Sep 3), missing out on a medal by just 0.16 seconds.
It was his best performance at the Games after seventh-place finishes in the finals of the 400m freestyle S7 and 50m freestyle S7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Competing in his third final at his debut Games, Toh clocked a time of 29.50 seconds, further improving on the national record he set in the heats.
The race was won by Evan Austin of the United States with a time of 28.98 seconds while Andrii Trusov of Ukraine took the silver with a time of 29.03 seconds. Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate of Colombia completed the podium with a time of 29.34 seconds to deny Toh the bronze.
Earlier on Friday, Toh broke the national record in the heats, touching home in a time of 29.90 seconds on his way to finishing second-fastest overall in a field of 12 swimmers.
The 22-year-old is a multiple Asian Para Games gold medallist and is the last Team Singapore athlete competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, which close on Sunday.
Singapore finished the Games with a haul of two golds medals, won by Yip Pin Xiu in the women's 50m and 100m backstroke S2 events.
