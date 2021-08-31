Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to men's 50m freestyle S7 final

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong qualified for the men's 50m freestyle S7 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The 22-year-old finished fifth in heat two with a time of 29.01 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

He clocked a personal best, equalling a national record, said Team Singapore in a Facebook post. Toh, who is competing at the Paralympics for the first time, placed eighth overall in the heats. The final will take place later on Tuesday at 5.19pm (Singapore time).