Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to men's 50m freestyle S7 final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to men's 50m freestyle S7 final

Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to men's 50m freestyle S7 final

Toh Wei Soong finished 8th overall to qualify for men's 50m freestyle S7 final. (Photo: Sport Singapore)

Afifah Darke
Afifah Darke
31 Aug 2021 10:47AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 10:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong qualified for the men's 50m freestyle S7 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday (Aug 31). 

The 22-year-old finished fifth in heat two with a time of 29.01 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. 

He clocked a personal best, equalling a national record, said Team Singapore in a Facebook post. Toh, who is competing at the Paralympics for the first time, placed eighth overall in the heats. The final will take place later on Tuesday at 5.19pm (Singapore time).

This is Toh's second final in three days. On Sunday, he finished 7th in the men's 400m freestyle final. 

Toh, a multiple Asian Para Games gold medallist, is representing Singapore in four events at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

Catch daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/paralympics2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Paralympic Network.

Source: CNA/ad(ac)

Related Topics

Tokyo Paralympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us