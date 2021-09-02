Tokyo Paralympics: Defending champion Yip Pin Xiu advances to 50m backstroke S2 final

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu on Thursday (Sep 2) advanced to the final of the 50m backstroke S2 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, moving one step closer to defending the gold medal she won at the Rio Games.

Yip dominated her heat, finishing first in a time of 1:03.61 at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre. She is the current world record holder in this event.

The 29-year-old goes into the final on Thursday evening as the top qualifier, almost six seconds ahead of Japan's Mikuyi Yamada.