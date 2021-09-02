Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tokyo Paralympics: Defending champion Yip Pin Xiu advances to 50m backstroke S2 final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tokyo Paralympics: Defending champion Yip Pin Xiu advances to 50m backstroke S2 final

Tokyo Paralympics: Defending champion Yip Pin Xiu advances to 50m backstroke S2 final

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. (Photo: Facebook/Team Singapore)

Natasha Ganesan
02 Sep 2021 09:58AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 10:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu on Thursday (Sep 2) advanced to the final of the 50m backstroke S2 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, moving one step closer to defending the gold medal she won at the Rio Games.

Yip dominated her heat, finishing first in a time of 1:03.61 at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre. She is the current world record holder in this event.

The 29-year-old goes into the final on Thursday evening as the top qualifier, almost six seconds ahead of Japan's Mikuyi Yamada.

 

 

 

Yip won gold in the 100m backstroke S2 a week ago, her fourth overall, dating back to the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

The former Nominated Member of Parliament is also a multiple medal winner at the World Championships and Asian Para Games.

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. (Photo: Sport Singapore)

Related:

Catch daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/paralympics2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Paralympic Network.

Source: CNA/ng(ac)

Related Topics

Tokyo Paralympics Japan Tokyo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us