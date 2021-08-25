Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu advances to women's 100m backstroke S2 final at Tokyo Paralympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu came in first in her 100m backstroke S2 heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday (Aug 25) to qualify for the final.
In her fourth Paralympics appearance, the double world champion finished in a time of 2:14.46 and will defend her crown in the final at around 4.40pm Singapore time.
Overall, Yip came in first in the 100m backstroke S2 heats.
China's Feng Yazhu placed second with a time of 2:32.44 while Japan's Yamada Miyuki came in third with a time of 2:34.35.
The Singapore Disability Sports Council commended Yip's season's best timing, adding that Singapore is "off to a flying start" at the Games.
Yip is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist and holds the world record in the 50m backstroke S2 and the 100m backstroke S2.
She won two gold medals at the last edition of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and one at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008.
Yip was crowned Singapore's Sportswoman of the Year at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards earlier in August.
Catch daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/paralympics2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Paralympic Network.