Toluca sink Tigres 9-8 on penalties to win Mexico's Apertura title
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Toluca v Tigres UANL - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico - December 14, 2025 Toluca's Alexis Vega and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Liga MX REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Toluca v Tigres UANL - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico - December 14, 2025 Toluca players celebrate after winning Liga MX REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Toluca v Tigres UANL - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico - December 14, 2025 Tigres UANL's Fernando Gorriaran scores their first goal REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Toluca v Tigres UANL - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico - December 14, 2025 Toluca's Helinho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Toluca v Tigres UANL - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico - December 14, 2025 Tigres UANL's Joaquim in action with Toluca's Juan Dominguez REUTERS/Henry Romero
15 Dec 2025 06:33PM
Dec 15 : Toluca won their second straight Mexican league title after beating Tigres UANL 9-8 in a penalty shootout on Sunday, after the two-legged Apertura tournament final ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Tigres, who won the first leg 1-0, took an early lead in the second through Fernando Gorriaran, but Toluca fought back on home soil, with Helinho and Paulinho finding the net to secure a 2-1 win, and the tie remained deadlocked at 2-2 after extra time.

The visitors started the shootout poorly when Nicolas Ibanez fired over the crossbar before Toluca's Federico Pereira also missed the target.

The shootout went into sudden death, and after Tigres player Luis Manuel Garcia missed, Alexis Vega scored past keeper Nahuel Guzman to secure victory for Toluca.

"We faced a very prestigious opponent with a rich history. We took penalties against the league's best goalkeeper, and the guys showed tremendous composure," said coach Antonio Mohamed, who also led Toluca to victory in this year's Clausura tournament.

Source: Reuters
