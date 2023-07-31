Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tommy Fury to face KSI in October
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tommy Fury to face KSI in October

31 Jul 2023 05:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tommy Fury is set to face YouTuber KSI in a bout at AO Arena in Manchester on Oct. 14, both camps said on Sunday.

The British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction the match as a professional boxing fight, according to the BBC.

Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is undefeated in nine professional fights, with four of those victories won by knockouts.

"All that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I'll do that inside four rounds," said Fury, a previous entrant on reality television show Love Island.

In a match in Saudi Arabia in February, Fury dealt Jake Paul the first loss of his budding boxing career by securing a split decision victory.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has fought in several exhibition matches, including two encounters with Jake Paul's brother Logan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.