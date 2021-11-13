Logo
Tommy Paul reaches first ATP final in Stockholm
Tommy Paul reaches first ATP final in Stockholm

Tommy Paul reaches first ATP final in Stockholm

Final push: Tommy Paul reacts as he defeats fellow American, Frances Tiafoe

13 Nov 2021 05:13AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 05:13AM)
STOCKHOLM: Tommy Paul of the United States reached his first career ATP Tour final on Friday (Nov 12) with a tough three-set victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open.

Paul, ranked 52 in the world, had knocked out three-time major winner Andy Murray on Thursday.

He took that form into his semi-final against eighth-seeded Tiafoe to win 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

On Saturday, Paul will face either second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or third seed and defending champion Denis Shapovalov for the title.

"I haven't got a win over Frances since juniors, so that was a big win for me," said Paul.

"That was the best level I've played all year long. He was playing amazing tennis for the first two sets, and I played my highest level in the third set."

Source: AFP

