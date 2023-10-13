Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict Billion-dollar money laundering case China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia
Logo

Sport

Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict Billion-dollar money laundering case China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation

Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 8, 2023 Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 24, 2023 Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
13 Oct 2023 02:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italian internationals Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo left the Azzuri's headquarters on Thursday after being told they were involved in an investigation by prosecutors, the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The players were notified of the probe by Turin prosecutors while at the national team's training centre in Coverciano, ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Malta and England.

The FIGC did not specify what the investigation was about, but said the two midfielders were allowed to go home as the federation believed they were not in the right state to face upcoming matches.

Turin prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating another Italian footballer, Nicolo Fagioli, for alleged illegal betting activities.

Reuters has reached out to the Turin prosecutor's office and Tonali's and Zaniolo's agents for comment on the latest developments.

Fagioli is facing a parallel investigation by FIGC prosecutors to determine whether his alleged gambling involved soccer games.

A player found to have bet on soccer matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC's code of conduct.

Tonali and Zaniolo both play in England's Premier League.

The 23-year-old Tonali joined Newcastle United from AC Milan in July, while Aston Villa signed Zaniolo, 24, on loan from Turkey's Galasataray in August.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.