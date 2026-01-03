Logo
Toney brace sinks Ronaldo's Al Nassr in five-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 2, 2026 Al Ahli's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 2, 2026 Al Ahli's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 2, 2026 Al Nassr's Abdulelah Al-Amri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 2, 2026 Al Nassr's Abdulelah Al-Amri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stringer
03 Jan 2026 04:39AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2026 04:46AM)
Jan 2 : ‌Ivan Toney scored twice and provided one assist as Al-Ahli handed Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr their first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season with a 3-2 victory on Friday.

Toney put the ‌hosts ahead with a quick-fire double, ‌opening the scoring seven minutes into the game before adding a second 13 minutes later.

However, Al-Nassr fought back to level before halftime, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri netting twice - ‍first with a powerful long-range strike and then with a header.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Toney turned provider, teeing ​up Merih Demiral ‌with a clever flick inside the box for the Turkish defender to ​slot home the winner.

The defeat snapped Al-Nassr's 11-match ⁠unbeaten run that included ‌a record start to the league ​season of 10 consecutive wins that came to an end with a 2-2 ‍draw at Al-Ettifaq last Tuesday.

Al-Nassr top the standings ⁠and are two points clear of second-placed ​Al-Hilal. Al-Ahli are ‌fourth on 25 points.

Source: Reuters
