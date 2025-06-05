Toney never feared Saudi switch would end England recall chances

Ivan Toney said he never had any doubts about his chances of an England recall following his move to the Saudi Pro League after the free-scoring Al-Ahli striker returned to the squad ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The 29-year-old, who last featured for England in their 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final last July, was banned for eight months in 2023 for breaching the FA's rules on betting.

He moved to Al-Ahli from Premier League club Brentford last August and has scored 30 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi side.

The forward gave an emphatic "No" when asked at a training camp in Girona on Wednesday if he thought moving to Saudi Arabia may affect his England chances.

"You see with me I think if you're just doing the right thing, playing football, playing well and scoring goals – a striker's job, that's what you're in a team to do – it doesn't matter where you play in the world, I feel like you should still get the chance," he told British media.

"I think it's been proven me being me being back here and being back amongst the boys. It feels good to see the faces again and it feels good to get stuck in."

Only Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals - 25 - in the Saudi top-flight in the 2024-25 season than Toney, who notched 23, more than former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema (21) and ex-Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (19).

"I feel like I'm in good form. As you see, I'm here, I'm still scoring goals," said Toney, who has been capped six times for England.

"So, hopefully I can keep doing that and be in the mix for the World Cup."

After playing Andorra in Spain on Saturday England host Senegal in a friendly on June 10.