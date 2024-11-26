Toney promises to give his all for Al-Ahli after Asian Champions League double

Ivan Toney has vowed to build on his two-goal showing for Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League Elite on Monday as the former Brentford striker looks to overcome an inconsistent start to life with the Saudi Pro League side.

Toney came off the bench to score twice in four minutes in Al-Ahli's 2-1 win over Al-Ain as the Saudi side secured their place in the knockout rounds of the continental championship.

The goals were Toney's first in five appearances in the competition and come after the 28-year-old spent the last two league games out of coach Matthias Jaissle's starting line-up.

"The promise is that I want to give my all in every game," said Toney, who joined Al-Ahli in August for a reported 40 million pounds ($50 million) and has scored six times in 14 matches in all competitions since his move.

"It's not been the best start by myself but I know that, I understand that. I understand the pressure on my shoulders. I've been there before and I've got through it and I'm sure I'll do that this time."

Al-Ahli went into Monday's match having won all four of their previous matches in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite but the side from Jeddah were struggling to break through the home defence.

Toney scored the opener in the 70th minute, five minutes after replacing Saudi international forward Feras Al-Brikan, when he headed home Riyad Mahrez's lofted free kick.

The former English Premier League duo linked up again four minutes later when Toney slid in at the far post to push in Mahrez's pass from the right.

"He just said to make a difference," Toney said of his instructions from Jaissle before being brought on.

"It's been tough missing a few games but you just use that as fuel and when you come on the pitch you have to prove a point and hopefully I did that today."

($1 = 0.7968 pounds)