Toney scores twice as Brentford stun Man City

MANCHESTER: Brentford striker Ivan Toney struck twice to give his side a shock 2-1 victory at champions Manchester City on Saturday (Nov 12) in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break.

Toney, left out of England's squad for Qatar, made the most of a bright start by Brentford, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Ben Mee headed back across the box and Toney sent a looping header over Ederson and into the net.

City had a strong shout for a penalty turned down for a handball before they equalised on the stroke of halftime when Kevin De Bruyne's corner was flicked on and Phil Foden drilled home a superb half-volley for his eighth league goal of the season.

City racked up goal-scoring chances in the second half but Toney fired home to round off a stoppage-time counter-attack and secure a stunning victory for Brentford.

City stayed second in the table on 32 points, two behind leaders Arsenal who play Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday. Brentford are 10th on 19 points.