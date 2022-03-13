Logo
Toney strikes again as Brentford beat 10-man Burnley 2-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 Brentford's Frank Onyeka and Ivan Toney celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
13 Mar 2022 01:06AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 01:18AM)
LONDON: Brentford's in-form striker Ivan Toney scored a brace to bring up five goals in his last two Premier League games, as the promoted side beat struggling Burnley 2-0 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Toney, who netted a hat-trick in Brentford's 3-1 win over Norwich City last time out, headed in a superb left-footed cross from playmaker Christian Eriksen to put his team ahead in the 85th minute.

His second goal in stoppage time was a powerful penalty following a foul by centre back Nathan Collins, who was shown a straight red card for a clumsy tackle inside the penalty area.

The result moved Brentford nine points above the drop zone in a boost to their quest to remain in the English top-flight while Burnley crashed to their third straight defeat.

The opening goal came shortly after Burnley's Maxwel Cornet was denied by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the 70th minute and substitute Jay Rodriguez hit the woodwork with a dipping shot from distance five minutes later.

Denmark's Eriksen, starting his second competitive match since a cardiac arrest at the European Championship, came close to scoring his first goal since netting for Inter Milan in May, but Nick Pope palmed away his low shot in the first half.

 

Source: Reuters

