Sport

Toney on target again as Brentford beat Southampton
Toney on target again as Brentford beat Southampton

Toney on target again as Brentford beat Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates their second goal scored by Yoane Wissa REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Brentford's David Raya in action as Southampton's James Ward-Prowse shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap in action with Brentford's Frank Onyeka REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Brentford's Christian Norgaard Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
16 Mar 2023 05:37AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 05:54AM)
SOUTHAMPTON, England: Brentford striker Ivan Toney sent a timely reminder of his form to England coach Gareth Southgate by netting the opener in his side's 2-0 Premier League victory at struggling Southampton on Wednesday (Mar 15).

Toney reacted first in the 32nd minute to score from a Bryan Mbeumo corner and take his league tally to 16 for the season.

Bottom club Southampton dominated possession but were unable to penetrate Brentford's defence as they missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone.

Yoane Wissa sealed their fate deep into stoppage time.

Brentford, who suffered their first defeat in 12 Premier League games at the weekend, moved into eighth place in the table with 41 points.

Southampton's best chance came just after halftime when a Che Adams effort was blocked on the line by Aaron Hickey.

The south coast club remained on 22 points from 27 games, two adrift of 17th-placed West Ham United.

Southgate will select his England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine on Thursday.

Only Norway's Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Toney this season.

Source: Reuters

