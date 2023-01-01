Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Toney's injury 'not significant', available for Liverpool game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Toney's injury 'not significant', available for Liverpool game

Toney's injury 'not significant', available for Liverpool game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 30, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01 Jan 2023 11:28PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 12:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is in contention for Monday's Premier League game at home to Liverpool after manager Thomas Frank said his injury is "not significant".

Toney scored one goal and set up another as Brentford won 2-0 at West Ham United on Friday but the 26-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time with a suspected knee injury.

"There's nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it's something with the muscle," Frank told a news conference on Sunday.

"He could potentially be available for tomorrow."

Toney has been in top form for Brentford this season with 12 goals and three assists in 16 league games.

Brentford are 10th in the league on 23 points after 17 games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.