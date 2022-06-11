Logo
Toni Nadal tips Rafa to play Wimbledon
History maker: Rafael Nadal (Photo: AFP/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT)

11 Jun 2022 11:03PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 11:03PM)
STUTTGART: Toni Nadal said on Saturday (Jun 11) nephew Rafael looks on track to play Wimbledon as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem.

Nadal, who won his 14th Roland Garros title last weekend in Paris, has been undergoing treatment for a nerve problem in his left foot which has left him playing in pain for years.

Last week, the 36-year-old Spaniard said he got through the pain, caused by Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet, at the French Open only through injections and painkillers before each match.

"Yes, Rafael plays in Wimbledon," the elder Nadal said at the ATP Stuttgart grass event.

"He is planning to train on the sidelines of the Mallorca Open from Monday."

Toni Nadal indicated the treatment seems to be working.

"When we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train," he added.

"If he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon."

The tournament's first round starts on Jun 27.

Source: AFP

