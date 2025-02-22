Tony Finau joins TGL's Los Angeles GC for one match

Tony Finau signed a one-match contract to compete with Los Angeles Golf Club against New York Golf Club, the TGL team announced on Friday.

Finau will join Los Angeles GC on Monday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood unavailable due to "pre-existing commitments."

"We were aware that Justin and Tommy would take this week abroad to spend time with family, which created a unique opportunity for us to have Tony join LAGC for this match," said Neal Hubman, co-founder and president of LAGC.

"Tony is one of the most well-liked players in the game and has dedicated significant time and energy to make golf more accessible and available to youth, which aligns with LAGC's efforts. We look forward to welcoming him to the LAGC family and helping us secure a playoff berth."

Finau, 35, is ranked No. 26 in the world. He owns six career wins on the PGA Tour, most recently the 2023 Mexico Open.

Finau will team with Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala on Monday for LAGC (2-0-1).

"I've watched many of the TGL matches these past six weeks and I'm looking forward to getting a chance to be a part of it and compete. Team golf is always fun and exciting," Finau said. "Collin, Sahith, Justin and Tommy are great guys that I respect and enjoy being around.

"I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I'm excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night."

-Field Level Media