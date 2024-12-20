Too soon to predict Liverpool's title chances, says Slot

LIVERPOOL : While Liverpool lead the Premier League table, boss Arne Slot says it is still too early in the season to evaluate their title chances.

The Reds have a two-point lead over second-placed Chelsea after 15 games and are six points ahead of Arsenal, with a game in hand over both after their match at Everton was postponed due adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

"Judge the table after 19 games (the halfway point) because then everyone has played the same opponents," Slot told reporters on Friday. "Probably we had a bit of luck, for example Arsenal had a lot of red cards in the beginning of the season that's why they dropped points.

"We have now received a red card and we dropped points. We now have Tottenham away which Arsenal had at the beginning of the season, Chelsea already played there.

"Don't look at it where you were in the season, it is about where you are at the end of the season."

Liverpool travel to Tottenham on Sunday in what will be a preview of their League Cup semi-final against Spurs. Ange Postecoglou's Spurs beat Manchester United 4-3 in their League Cup quarter-final on Thursday, a night after Liverpool booked their berth in the semis with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

"Interesting game but every draw would have been interesting because, I don't know if it is always the situation in England, but four top teams are still in the draw so there was not an easy one," Slot said.

The Dutchman is a fan of Postecoglou and his team, he said, adding he would love to see Spurs win the Europa League, in which they are ninth in the standings.

"I hope, hope, hope he wins a trophy. Not the League Cup but I am completely a fan of his team for the Europa League," Slot said. "People talk about trophies, trophies, trophies and that is so important.

"For me his brand of football is more important and if he can combine it with winning something that would be so good for football in general because then people can stop talking about 'is it too attacking?' How on earth can you play too much attacking football?

"Every time it is a joy to watch them, once in a while the results go against them but I think they are one of the teams to beat (Manchester) City."