Toothless Denmark held to scoreless draw by spirited Scotland

COPENHAGEN :Denmark's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup suffered an early setback when they were held to a scoreless draw by Scotland in their Group C World Cup qualifier on Friday as they dominated possession but could not convert it into goals.

The Danes penned the Scots back for much of the game and created plenty of scoring opportunities at the Parken Stadium.

But the resolute Scottish defence remained compact and forced the home side into taking difficult shots that they struggled to get on target.

An early yellow card for midfielder Pierre Emil Hojbjerg set the tone for a frustrating evening, and in the absence of Christian Eriksen - without a club since his Manchester United contract expired - the Danes lacked a creative spark.

Scottish keeper Angus Gunn had only two saves to make all night, and the Danes will have to up their game as they travel to Athens to meet Greece, who hammered Belarus 5-1 to put themselves in the driving seat in Group C.