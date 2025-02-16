Toothless Dortmund slump to 2-0 loss at Bochum for second league loss under Kovac

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund conceded two goals in three minutes to slump to a 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened VfL Bochum in their mini Ruhr valley derby on Saturday for a second straight league loss under new coach Niko Kovac.

Dortmund, who have won one of their last seven league games, had a few chances early in the first half but were nowhere to be seen after the break.

They are 11th in the standings on 29 points and at risk of missing out on a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.

"We should not start panicking now but we need to start winning fast," Kovac said. "We lost and are frustrated with this defeat."

"Obviously we played a good game in the Champions League and three days later we should be displaying the same understanding that such matches must be won. We are way behind our abilities."

Hosts Bochum shot out of the blocks and had three chances in the opening nine minutes, a warning that Dortmund, fresh from their 3-0 midweek win at Sporting in their Champions League playoff first leg, did not heed.

After Serhou Guirassy had a good chance for Dortmund, the hosts opened their account in the 33rd minute with Giorgos Masouras, who joined in January, forcing the ball over the line from close range.

The Greek scored again two minutes later, intercepting Niklas Suele's weak backpass to his goalkeeper and beating Gregor Kobel to stun the visitors.

Even after the break it was Bochum who were pushing for a goal, carving out several golden chances to add to their tally, including one by Masouras, whose 69th minute shot was stopped by Kobel.

Kovac's team, who host Sporting in the return leg next week, lacked a clear game plan and were no match for Bochum's aggressiveness despite controlling possession with 63 per cent.

Bochum remained in 17th but are level on 14 points with Heidenheim, 16th and in the relegation playoff spot.