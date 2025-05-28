Toothless Manchester United beaten in Malaysia friendly

KUALA LUMPUR: Manchester United's dismal season suffered fresh embarrassment as they were beaten 1-0 by a Southeast Asian XI in sweltering Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (May 28) in front of a crowd of 72,550.

Ruben Amorim's side, who finished 15th in the Premier League for their worst season since 1974, looked lethargic and devoid of ideas in the heat.

Some fans at Bukit Jalil national stadium left before the end and a few boos rang out at the final whistle.

In their first of two post-season games in Asia, United started with several regulars including Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Andre Onana.

In temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius at kickoff, it was the ASEAN All Stars who looked more threatening.