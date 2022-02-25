Top 25 roundup: Oregon caps sweep of No. 12 UCLA

De'Vion Harmon's game-high 17 points and a late, 13-3 run powered Oregon to a 68-63 win and a season sweep of No. 12 UCLA on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) came into Thursday's matchup having lost three of their previous four to complicate their NCAA Tournament at-large bid prospects.

Jacob Young scored 14 points for Oregon, and Eric Williams Jr. and Will Richardson finished with 11 apiece.

Tyger Campbell and Cody Riley each scored 12 points for UCLA (20-6, 12-5), which saw its three-game winning streak end. The Bruins played the entire second half without Johnny Juzang, who sustained an ankle injury.

No. 1 Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73

Chet Holmgren totaled 21 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Bulldogs to their 17th straight win, with the host Dons becoming the latest victim.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 17 points and six assists, Drew Timme totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Julian Strawther had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 West Coast Conference).

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco (22-8, 9-6 WCC) with 17 points while Jamaree Bouyea and Yauhen Massalski each had 14.

No. 2 Arizona 97, Utah 77

Kerr Kriisa became the first Arizona player in 18 years to log a triple-double, leading the Wildcats past the Utes in Salt Lake City.

Kriisa scored 21 points - all in the first half, including a 45-foot swish at the halftime buzzer. He also had a game-high 10 assists, and he re-entered the game in the final two minutes and grabbed his 10th rebound, making him the first Arizona with a triple-double since Andre Iguodala in 2004.

Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12), who won their ninth straight game. Gabe Madsen scored 15 points for Utah (11-17, 4-14), which had its two-game win streak snapped.

No 22 Ohio State 86, No. 15 Illinois 83

Malaki Branham scored 31 points and E.J. Liddell added 21 as the Buckeyes overcame a 13-point first-half deficit then held on to defeat the Illini in Champaign, Ill.

Branham made 10 of 14 from the floor for the Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) after the freshman scored 27 points vs. Indiana on Monday.

Alfonso Plummer went 8-for-10 on 3-point attempts for 26 points, Jacob Grandison chipped in with 14 and Kofi Cockburn scored 12 points for the Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5) before fouling out with 4:33 to play.

No. 16 Southern California 94, Oregon State 91 (2 OT)

Drew Peterson scored 23 points to lead five USC players in double figures as the Trojans moved into second place in the Pac-12 with a double-overtime win over the Beavers in Corvallis, Ore.

Peterson also grabbed 10 rebounds, and Isaiah Mobley added 19 points and 10 boards for USC (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12).

Oregon State (3-23, 1-15) forced overtime when Dashawn Davis, who scored a career-high 31 points, drained a pullup 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in regulation. Davis then banked home a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime to set up another extra period.

No. 19 Murray State 76, Belmont 43

KJ Williams scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half as the Racers steamrolled the Bruins in Murray, Ky.

Tevin Brown added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals as the Racers (27-2, 17-0 Ohio Valley Conference) won their 17th consecutive game and clinched the league's regular-season title. Murray State will look to post the sixth unbeaten conference record in OVC history when it closes the regular season at Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Will Richard had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped. The Bruins shot just 32.1 percent and were a porous 5 of 26 from behind the arc.

No. 23 Saint Mary's 60, San Diego 46

Logan Johnson scored 14 points to help the visiting Gaels beat the Toreros for the 16th straight time.

Kyle Bowen added 12 points and six rebounds and Matthias Tass contributed 10 points and nine rebounds as Saint Mary's (23-6, 11-3 WCC) clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament.

Jase Townsend was the only double-digit scorer for San Diego (14-14, 7-8), which lost for the fifth time in six games.

-Field Level Media