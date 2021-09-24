Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start

Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 23, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 23, 2021 Napoli's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 23, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Sampdoria's Omar Colley REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 23, 2021 Napoli and Sampdoria players shakes hands before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 23, 2021 Napoli's Hirving Lozano in action with Sampdoria's Mikkel Damsgaard and Tommaso Augello REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
24 Sep 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 02:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A as in-form striker Victor Osimhen struck twice in an impressive 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday, their fifth consecutive league victory.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are two points clear of Inter Milan and AC Milan with a perfect 15 points, scoring 14 goals and conceding two in their five games.

Osimhen's cushioned volley put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris before two good saves from David Ospina denied Samp an equaliser.

Napoli pulled clear through an arrowed Fabian Ruiz strike before the break, and explosive strikes from Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski completed the rout.

Osimhen, who had enough opportunities to score a hat-trick, took his tally to five goals in five games in all competitions as the Partenopei continued to make an early statement about their title credentials.

Elsewhere, Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Lazio at Torino, but the Roman club put in another underwhelming performance under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Marko Pjaca headed the hosts in front after 76 minutes moments after stepping off the bench, and the Croatian was denied a second by a smart Pepe Reina save.

Vedat Muriqi was tripped in the box late on to allow Immobile to convert a penalty, minutes after the Italy striker hit the bar with a header.

Lazio are seventh in the standings with eight points, with Torino one point behind in 10th and Sampdoria 13th on five points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us