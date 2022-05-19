Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top-ranked Viktor Axelsen out of badminton's Thailand Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top-ranked Viktor Axelsen out of badminton's Thailand Open

Top-ranked Viktor Axelsen out of badminton's Thailand Open

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. (Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

19 May 2022 04:17PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 04:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen pulled out of the Thailand Open on Thursday (May 19), citing an injury he sustained at last week's Thomas and Uber Cup finals.

It means the top two seeds are out after the early exit of the out-of-sorts former world champion Kento Momota, who slumped out in the first round on Wednesday.

"After slipping on the courts last week during Thomas Cup, I suffered a minor injury which I have been dealing with the last seven to eight days," the 28-year-old Dane said on Twitter.

"After my match yesterday it has gotten worse and therefore I have decided to pull out from the Thailand Open and get 100 per cent again."

Thailand hosted the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals at Bangkok's Impact Arena last week and several players slipped during matches, raising concerns about courts not being properly mopped.

Axelsen and his Chinese opponent Lu Guangzu both took tumbles in the early stages of their first game last Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist appeared to injure his ankle on the second point and was seen grimacing, but was able to continue.

"The floor was really slippery. I'm pretty frustrated with the court," Axelsen said after the match.

Japan's Momota was stunned 21-2, 21-11 in just 29 minutes by 36th-ranked Zhao Junpeng of China on Wednesday.

Momota has suffered poor form since returning from a career-threatening car crash in January 2020. He also had a shock first-round exit at last month's Asia Championships in Manila.

Source: AFP/vc

Related Topics

badminton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us