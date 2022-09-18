Logo
Top scorer Becker on target as leaders Union beat Wolfsburg 2-0
Top scorer Becker on target as leaders Union beat Wolfsburg 2-0

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - September 18, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

18 Sep 2022 11:38PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 11:48PM)
BERLIN: Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker scored once and set up another goal to lead his side to a 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (Sep 18) to put them top in the Bundesliga and stretch their unbeaten run to 14 straight matches, going back to last season.

The Suriname international now has six league goals and three assists in seven matches as the Bundesliga's surprise leaders move up to 17 points, two ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Jordan headed Union in front with a glancing header at the near post in the 54th minute after Becker had raced down the wing and hit a perfect cross for his team mate.

US international Jordan, who has three goals this season, had wasted three good chances earlier in the game as Union looked the sharper side. Union finished the game with 16 shots on goal compared to Wolfsburg's five.

Becker then turned scorer in the 77th, chesting down a cross and volleying past keeper Koen Casteels to make sure of the three points. Wolfsburg dropped to 17th place on five points.

Source: Reuters

